Police searching for man accused of robbing convenience store in southwest OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a convenience store in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 28, officers were called to the Food Mart, located in the 600 block of S.W. 89th St., on a reported robbery and shooting.

According to the affidavit, employees at the store took notice when a man wearing a black hoodie, a black face mask and gloves walked into the store.

Employees told police the man pointed a gun at them, but they thought it was a joke because he looked like a regular customer.

When the alleged suspect continued to point the gun at them, they realized they were being robbed.

The man reportedly stole cash from the register and a pack of Newport cigarettes.

The affidavit says the alleged suspect fired off one round into the ground before running out of the doors.