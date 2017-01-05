Police: Thieves smash stolen truck through Oklahoma City jewelry store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for three people who smashed a stolen truck into the Kay jewelry store at the Outlet Shoppes, stole jewelry and took off.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a truck smashed through the front of the store.

"It was a stolen vehicle as this turns out, three people in the truck. They all jumped out, began grabbing jewelry and then fled,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

However, they did leave a trail of breadcrumbs for officers to find.

"There was apparently some jewelry that had fallen behind, because they had grabbed so much of it and were trying to run away with it, so some of it did drop on the ground. So, that was recovered,” Knight said.

Right now, it’s unclear how much jewelry the thieves stole, and police are still investigating the getaway.

"We are unable to tell if they got into another vehicle or if they just fled on foot. There's just not enough evidence right now to tell exactly what happened,” Knight said.

Investigators are reviewing the store’s surveillance footage, hoping it will help them catch the crooks.

"We do not know who the people involved are. We do not know who the players are at all, and this is certainly one where we need the public's help,” Knight said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 405-235-7300.