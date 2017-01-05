× Report: Sooner RB Joe Mixon Turning Pro

A report via Twitter from Neil Stratton of Inside the League indicates Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon will forego the rest of his college eligibility and enter the NFL Draft.

The report says Mixon will be represented by STL Group and agent Peter Schaffer, and train at Michael Johnson Performance in McKinney, Texas.

Mixon just completed his sophomore season at OU, breaking the school record for single season all-purpose yards as the Sooners won the Big 12 championship and the Sugar Bowl.

Mixon’s OU career has been clouded by an incident in the summer of 2014, in which Mixon punched Amelia Molitor in the face at a restaurant in Norman.

Mixon was suspended from the team for one season, but the controversy brewed for two and a half years.

Last month the surveillance video of Mixon’s punch was released to the public for the first time, and both OU head coach Bob Stoops and Mixon himself held news conferences in the week after the release.

Mixon is eligible to enter the NFL Draft because it has been three years since he finished high school.