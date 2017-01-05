× Thunder Comeback Falls Short in Houston

The Oklahoma City Thunder appeared to be on their way to getting blown out, before rallying and then losing 118-116 to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Russell Westbrook led the Thunder with 49 points, setting an OKC record with eight 3-pointers, and added 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Thunder trailed by double digits much of the second half, and by 10 going into the fourth quarter.

OKC finally got the lead back with just over two minutes to play on a three-pointer by Victor Oladipo to make it 116-114.

Oladipo had 17 points and hit four 3-pointers.

A pair of Rockets free throws tied it at 116, then OKC had a chance to take the lead.

Westbrook missed a 3-pointer, and the Rockets rebounded and called timeout with 3.8 seconds left.

Houston got the ball to Nene Hilario on a pick-and-roll and he was fouled by Jerami Grant with 0.7 left.

Nene hit two free throws to give the Rockets a 118-116 lead.

OKC had a final chance, but Enes Kanter’s desperation tip off the inbounds pass was no good, and the Thunder lost their third straight game fourth straight road game.

Kanter had 15 points.

Andre Roberson played well, with a season high 14 points and 9 rebounds.

Former Thunder guard James Harden had 26 points to lead Houston, while Eric Gordon added 22 off the bench.

The two teams combined to shoot 69 three-point attempts, making 27.

OKC dropped to 21-16 on the season.

The Thunder return home Saturday night to host Denver at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.