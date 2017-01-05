“What are we gonna do?” Country music star gets startling surprise on Caribbean trip

While many people may dream about spending the new year in an exotic location, a country music star found an unwelcome house guest during his Caribbean vacation.

Brett Eldredge is known for hit songs like “I Wanna Be That Song” or “Mean to Me,” but he was singing a different tune when he had a frightening encounter with a snake.

“I walk in here and what do we have? A beautiful New Year’s snake. Holy shhh…ow. Oh he’s got a big body. He’s got a real big body. Hey buddy, what are you doing? What are we gonna do?” Eldredge is heard saying in an Instagram video.

Another man is seen catching the snake with a piece of wood and rushes it out of the home.