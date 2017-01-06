2-year-old son of police officer accidentally shoots mother after finding father’s gun

WAXHAW, N.C. – The wife of a North Carolina police officer is recovering after she was accidentally shot by her 2-year-old son.

Waxhaw Police Chief Michael Eiss told WSOC that the toddler found the gun in a bag in the laundry room and accidentally fired it.

The bullet hit the child’s mother but she is expected to be OK.

Officials say the gun was Officer Jeremy Ferguson’s personal gun and not his service weapon.

Ferguson is described as a good officer and has been with the Waxhaw Police Department for about a year.

Eiss said the Waxhaw Police Department will carry out an internal investigation on Ferguson.