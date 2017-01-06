× Authorities believe man wanted for Tulsa murder may actually be in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities believe a man who is wanted for murder out of Tulsa may actually be in Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2016, Byron Penn, 31, allegedly shot security guard Norman Huntley to death outside of a Tulsa club.

Tulsa police told KJRH that video shows a group of people trying to steal a backpack from another person inside a club.

A fight ensued, and those attempting to take the backpack fled to a car waiting outside.

Huntley, who was working security at the time, as well as other patrons of the club, surrounded the car.

Police say Penn and Huntley were fighting when Penn pulled out a gun and shot Huntley multiple times.

Huntley dies as a result of his injuries.

Penn fled the scene and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, police believe he may be in the Oklahoma City metro area.

If you know of his whereabouts, please call 911.