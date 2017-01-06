× Cushing police searching for men accused of trying to break in to pharmacy

CUSHING, Okla. – Authorities in Cushing are searching for two people accused of attempting to break into a pharmacy.

Investigators say two people attempted to break into Bakers Pharmacy just before 4 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Authorities say the alleged suspects were able to pry open one of the doors, but never made entry into the business because of the security alarm.

The alleged suspects were captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. One man is described as a white male with a slim to medium build. He was last seen wearing a pair of light-colored frame glasses with a light-colored face mask.

Another man is described as a white male with a heavy build, wearing a pair of dark frame glasses.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Cushing Police Department at (918) 225-1212.