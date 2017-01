OKLAHOMA – Governor Mary Fallin stopped by the set of the new film “I Can Only Imagine,” where she visited actor Dennis Quaid Friday afternoon.

“I Can Only Imagine” will star Dennis Quaid, Cloris Leachman, Trace Adkins, and more.

It’s the story of lead singer and songwriter of the band MercyMe, Bart Millard.

Production of the film has been taken around Oklahoma City.

The film will be released in spring 2018.