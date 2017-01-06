Many state agencies across Oklahoma delaying start, reducing services due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA – Many state agencies across the state are reducing staff or delaying the start of service Friday due to inclement weather.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that the following state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 7 a.m.:

Alfalfa

Blaine

Garfield

Garvin

Grant

Kingfisher

Major

Pontotoc

Woods

State officials say the following state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m.:

Cimarron

Texas

Beaver

The following state agencies may delay the start of their services until 10 a.m.: