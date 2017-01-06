Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar
Up to the minute closings and delays
Oklahoma Winter Weather Advisory

Many state agencies across Oklahoma delaying start, reducing services due to inclement weather

Posted 7:31 am, January 6, 2017, by

OKLAHOMA – Many state agencies across the state are reducing staff or delaying the start of service Friday due to inclement weather.

On Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that the following state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 7 a.m.:

  • Alfalfa
  • Blaine
  • Garfield
  • Garvin
  • Grant
  • Kingfisher
  • Major
  • Pontotoc
  • Woods

State officials say the following state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m.:

  • Cimarron
  • Texas
  • Beaver

 

The following state agencies may delay the start of their services until 10 a.m.:

  • Adair
  • Beckham
  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Cleveland
  • Cotton
  • Comanche
  • Custer
  • Dewey
  • Grady
  • Haskell
  • Hughes
  • Jefferson
  • Johnston
  • Latimer
  • Leflore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Love
  • Marshall
  • McClain
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Okfuskee
  • Oklahoma
  • Pittsburg
  • Pottawatomie
  • Roger Mills
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Stephens
  • Wagoner
  • Washita

 

 

 

 

 

 