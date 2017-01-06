Many state agencies across Oklahoma delaying start, reducing services due to inclement weather

OKLAHOMA – Many state agencies across the state are reducing staff or delaying the start of service Friday due to inclement weather.
On Friday, the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced that the following state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 7 a.m.:
- Alfalfa
- Blaine
- Garfield
- Garvin
- Grant
- Kingfisher
- Major
- Pontotoc
- Woods
State officials say the following state agencies may temporarily reduce non-essential services beginning at 8 a.m.:
- Cimarron
- Texas
- Beaver
The following state agencies may delay the start of their services until 10 a.m.:
- Adair
- Beckham
- Caddo
- Canadian
- Carter
- Cherokee
- Cleveland
- Cotton
- Comanche
- Custer
- Dewey
- Grady
- Haskell
- Hughes
- Jefferson
- Johnston
- Latimer
- Leflore
- Lincoln
- Logan
- Love
- Marshall
- McClain
- McIntosh
- Murray
- Muskogee
- Okfuskee
- Oklahoma
- Pittsburg
- Pottawatomie
- Roger Mills
- Seminole
- Sequoyah
- Stephens
- Wagoner
- Washita