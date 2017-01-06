Metro man suffers from hypothermia after losing keys during snow storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- It's been a busy 24 hours for EMSA medics.

They have responded to dozens of weather related calls including car crashes, slip and fall reports and stranded motorists.

"You always want to be prepared, especially this time of year. You don't know if you'll be gone for five minutes or five hours. Things happen. Cars break down, accidents happen and you may be stranded," John Graham, a paramedic with EMSA, said.

In one case, paramedics say a man's lost keys caused him to be treated for hypothermia.

Authorities say a young man was leaving a restaurant along N. May Ave. when he dropped his keys.

He dropped his keys and when he couldn't find them, he tried to escape the icy grip of Old Man Winter in his car.

"Trying to ride it out, not a good idea. I'm from Toronto and I can tell you, it's a bad idea. It's a really bad idea," Cheryl Davenport, a resident, said.

EMSA medics say hypothermia set in quickly, causing the man to suffer from confusion and fatigue.

The victim had trouble giving dispatchers his exact location.

"On days like this, it affects everyone almost immediately," Graham said.

The man was eventually found and treated for hypothermia. He's expected to be okay.

But it's a reminder to all of us -- the importance of always being prepared for the unexpected.

"Make sure you have water, blanket, a cell phone that's fully charged, full tank of gas. Be prepared, that's the number one thing. Be prepared," Graham said.