Mom with crying baby asked to leave first class on flight

LOS ANGELES – A mother flying to Los Angeles was upset after a flight attendant moved her from first class due to her crying baby.

Arielle Noa Charnas, her husband, and their 9-month-old daughter boarded the Delta Airlines plane in first class to have extra space with their daughter.

“On our way to LA a few days ago it was my first time flying with Ruby, I had a screaming crying sleepy baby who was so overwhelmed that she couldn’t fall asleep.”

Charnas said fellow passengers were rolling their eyes and shaking their heads.

The mother said she started crying and felt the situation was made worse when the flight attendant asked her to move.

Delta has since apologized for the incident and offered the family refunded tickets and $300 each.

The airline also released a statement saying, “Delta flight attendants are trained to provide safe transport and excellent customers service. We fully support all passengers traveling in the class of service for which they’ve paid.”