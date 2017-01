× Multiple injury accidents reported across the metro due to hazardous roads

OKLAHOMA CITY – Accidents are popping up across the metro due to hazardous roads.

At least two of those accidents are injury accidents.

Around 6:45 a.m., a car crashed into a barrier in the northbound lanes of I-35 near N.E. 23rd St.

A few minutes later, a vehicle crashed in the westbound lanes of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike near N. May Ave.

Some of the roads remain slick. Drivers are urged to use caution.