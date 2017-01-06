Officials: Several injured, multiple deaths reported as gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities say that several people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a Florida airport.

Broward County officials told NBC News that a gunman opened fire at Ft. Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon.

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Initial reports indicate that at least nine people were shot, and three of those victims died from their injuries.

Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say that “multiple people” are dead and that one person is in custody.

However, they did not elaborate on how many people died from their injuries or if they were searching for another shooter.

WSVN reports that the Broward County mayor said the suspect was a lone shooter.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Shots fired at the Ft Lauderdale airport. Family is safe just waiting on the Tarmac for security to clear the area. So scary. pic.twitter.com/TmsEz8X3hV — Black & White Media (@BlackWhiteCa) January 6, 2017

The Fort Lauderdale airport tweeted that the incident occurred at a baggage claim area inside Terminal 2. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac.

At this point, all services at the airport are suspended.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Confirming multiple people are dead, and a number of people were transported to a hospital from @FLLFlyer. Upper level of airport open. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

The ATF announced that it is responding to the shooting to assist state and local police with the investigation.

Fort Lauderdale Major John Seiler released the following statement: