Officials: Several injured, multiple deaths reported as gunman opens fire at Fort Lauderdale airport

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities say that several people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a Florida airport.
Broward County officials told NBC News that a gunman opened fire at Ft. Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Initial reports indicate that at least nine people were shot, and three of those victims died from their injuries.
Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office say that “multiple people” are dead and that one person is in custody.
However, they did not elaborate on how many people died from their injuries or if they were searching for another shooter.
WSVN reports that the Broward County mayor said the suspect was a lone shooter.
The Fort Lauderdale airport tweeted that the incident occurred at a baggage claim area inside Terminal 2. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac.
At this point, all services at the airport are suspended.
The ATF announced that it is responding to the shooting to assist state and local police with the investigation.
Fort Lauderdale Major John Seiler released the following statement:
“Broward County operates the International Airport, but the City of Fort Lauderdale Police Department and the Fire Department are providing mutual aid and response. We have our units on site and around the perimeter to provide assistance and support, and we remain ready, willing, and able to provide additional assistance, support and resources.
Our community extends its thoughts, prayers, and support to the victims and their families. It would be more appropriate for Broward County to provide a formal comment or statement on the incident at this time.”