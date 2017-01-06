Oklahoma Blood Institute seeking donors amid blast of winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people are staying home as snow continues to move through parts of the state, one organization is hoping some generous Oklahomans will brave the cold to help those in need.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute says the winter weather negatively impacts donations of blood this time of year.

The institute urges healthy adults to give blood and platelets, which will then be given to local hospitals.

Donors can find a donor center or mobile drive in their area on OBI’s website or by calling 1-877-340-8777.

The KATT Radio is hosting its 32nd annual blood drive at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday:

Oklahoma City – Quail Springs Mall, lower level

Ada- Pontotoc County Agri-Plex

Ardmore- The Shops at Ardmore

Chickasha- Canadian Valley Technology Center

Enid- Oakwood Mall

Midwest City – Target, Town Center

Pauls Valley – Tio’s Mexican Restaurant

Seminole – Reynolds Wellness Center

Shawnee- Shawnee Mall

Weatherford- Walmart.