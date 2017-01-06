Oklahoma City Zoo animals enjoy the snowy weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – While many people may be hiding indoors, several animals at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden enjoyed the snowy weather.

The zoo was closed Friday to guests, but the zoo’s director and caretakers stopped by to check on the animals.

It seems that many of the animals were enjoying the snow and colder weather.

However, many of the animals can’t handle the colder temperatures, so they have to stay inside heated barns until warmer weather returns to the state.

While they may be stuck inside, their handlers say they will be able to participate in activities to keep them moving.

