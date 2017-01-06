Oklahoma driver comes to crashing halt in softball complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PURCELL, Okla. - A wild ride through a small Oklahoma town came to a crashing halt at a Purcell softball complex.

Like many places in Oklahoma right now, there is a blanket of snow on the ground.

It has given a lot of people on the road headaches and in some cases, has led to several accidents.

That was not the case police say in a crash that ended in the city’s softball field after a car went airborne and landed in the outfield.

"We estimate he was going about 70 miles an hour,” Purcell Police Detective Scott Stephens said. "The officers said they smelled the odor of alcohol on him and in the vehicle."

Nobody knows how long the man was trapped inside his vehicle, and detectives don’t believe he did either.

"He was not real coherent,” Stephens said.

Investigators believe the driver was headed west on Washington Street, because that is the only direction he could have been traveling to gain enough speed to fly through the air and onto the field.

"He hit a dirt embankment which launched his car into the air, over the embankment into the fence that surrounds the softball field, and he hit the ground and the vehicle looks like it flipped and landed on its side,” Stephens said.

He told police he was on his way to Missouri but ended up out in the outfield in Purcell.

"I'm sure it was quite a ride for him,” Stephens said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and investigators are awaiting test results to determine if the man was impaired while driving.

So far, he has not been arrested but could soon be facing charges of driving under the influence and damage to city property.