Oklahoma officer who was shot during traffic stop has “emotional reunion” with deputy who saved him

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma officer who was shot in the leg during a traffic stop finally reunited with the deputy who helped save his life.

Around 5:40 p.m. on New Year’s Day, Valley Brook Police Officer Brian Southerland pulled over a vehicle near I-240 and Pole Rd.

Authorities say that as the officer approached the vehicle, the driver pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at the officer, striking him at least once in the leg.

The bullet struck the officer’s femoral artery, causing extreme bleeding.

The suspect then sped away, leaving Officer Southerland bleeding at the scene.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Berryman arrived to the scene shortly after the shooting and applied a tourniquet to the injured officer’s leg.

Officer Southerland was then rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

While Southerland recovered in the hospital, officers tracked down the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cory Lee Hartsell, a little more than 24 hour later.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

Hartsell is facing charges of shooting with intent to kill and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

After undergoing multiple surgeries, Officer Southerland remains in the hospital.

Recently, Officer Southerland reunited with the deputy who saved his life.

Deputy Berryman visited Southerland at the hospital Thursday.

Officials described the visit as an “emotional reunion.”

Officer Southerland is in good spirits, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

No word yet on when he will be released.