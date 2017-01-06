× Oklahoma woman pleads guilty in 2015 beating death of elderly woman

VINITA, Okla. – A 21-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and robbery in the beating death of an 84-year-old Oklahoma woman.

Chelsea Marie Raulston entered a blind plea for the August 2015 death of Velma Loretta Bennett, who was beaten with a pipe. A blind plea means there is no sentencing agreement with prosecutors.

According to the Tulsa World, Raulston faces up to life in prison when she is sentenced Feb. 3. Prosecutors are recommending that Raulston be sentenced to life without parole plus an additional life sentence.

Prosecutors allege that Raulston was living on Bennett’s property in Bluejacket when the slaying occurred.

Charlee Ray Adams, 24, is also charged in the murder.

According to the Tulsa World, he is undergoing a mental observation.