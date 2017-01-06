× OSBI agents make arrest in Blaine County homicide

BLAINE COUNTY – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Blaine County deputies have made an arrest in a homicide from earlier this week.

Investigators arrested Alan Dale Brower in Watonga for first degree murder, second degree burglary, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Friday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Karlie Pierce, 30.

She died from blunt force trauma and a fractured neck.

Brower and Pierce lived together near Watonga with their three children.

On Wednesday, a rancher found Pierce’s body in the middle of a field.

Her body had been partially burned.

Brower will be booked into the Blaine County jail.