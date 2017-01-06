OSBI agents make arrest in Blaine County homicide
BLAINE COUNTY – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Blaine County deputies have made an arrest in a homicide from earlier this week.
Investigators arrested Alan Dale Brower in Watonga for first degree murder, second degree burglary, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Friday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office identified the victim as Karlie Pierce, 30.
She died from blunt force trauma and a fractured neck.
Brower and Pierce lived together near Watonga with their three children.
On Wednesday, a rancher found Pierce’s body in the middle of a field.
Her body had been partially burned.
Brower will be booked into the Blaine County jail.