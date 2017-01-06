× Salvation Army offering shelter, warming centers as Oklahomans deal with winter weather

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Salvation Army is offering shelter and warming centers as Oklahomans deal with the winter weather.

Shelters work hard to accommodate those in the most need such as the homeless or those who may not have adequate heating.

At risk are infants and older people, although people of any age or fitness level sometimes develop hypothermia symptoms.

Today, the Salvation Army announced that shelters in Oklahoma City and Norman are open 24 hours as Emergency Warming Centers.

The shelters are offering safety from the cold with beds, food and warm clothing items.

Shelters are located at: