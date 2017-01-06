Schools across Oklahoma close due to winter weather

OKLAHOMA – Schools across Oklahoma are closed Friday due to winter weather.

Overnight, snow fell across western and central Oklahoma, causing many roads to become slick and hazardous.

Many schools decided to close due to the weather.

The 4Warn Storm Team advises everyone to stay off the roads; however, if you have to drive, use caution.

A winter weather advisory was issued for central and western Oklahoma until noon Friday.

The Metro could see 1 to 2 inches of additional snow.

Wind chills this morning will be below zero in northern Oklahoma and the single digits elsewhere.

Highs will only reach the low to mid 20s with clearing in northern Oklahoma.

