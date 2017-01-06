Taco Bell employees assist Oklahoma deputy with struggling suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICKASHA, Okla. - Two Taco Bell employees had to come to the aid of a Grady County sheriff's deputy struggling with a suspect.

Deputy Jim Peek pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot behind the Taco Bell in Chickasha.

One of the people in the car had a warrant and put up a fight.

One employee had to help keep the suspect on the ground while the other used the deputy's radio to call for backup.

They eventually got James Hartline under control and he was taken into custody.

Authorities tell us he had been out of prison for only 30 days.