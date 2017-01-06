Watch: Polar bear mascot can’t keep footing on ice during commercial shoot

If you plan on getting out and about in the winter weather, be sure you are dressed for the cold temperatures and slick sidewalks.

A video that is going viral proves that your need to have the right equipment for the job.

Recently, the outtakes from a commercial for White Bear Mitsubishi in Minnesota went viral.

Let’s be honest, we’ve all felt like the polar bear at least once.

If you are getting out today, remember temperatures will remain below freezing so you’ll want a thick coat. Sidewalks and driveways could be slick, so learn from the polar bear and be careful!

EMSA paramedics say you should wear shoes with traction, take small steps and always keep your cell phone with you.