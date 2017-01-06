OKLAHOMA CITY – When the snow starts piling up, it’s good to know where the snow routes are in the metro.

Although it’s best to stay inside and off the roads during winter weather, there are some who still have to drive to work.

That is why City street crews sent out 30 trucks to salt and plow the snow routes across the metro.

Click here to see an interactive map of Oklahoma City’s snow routes.

A salt truck driver drives approximately 200 miles in a 12-hour shift.

Safety tips for those who have to drive in the winter weather: