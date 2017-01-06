OKLAHOMA CITY – When the snow starts piling up, it’s good to know where the snow routes are in the metro.
Although it’s best to stay inside and off the roads during winter weather, there are some who still have to drive to work.
That is why City street crews sent out 30 trucks to salt and plow the snow routes across the metro.
Click here to see an interactive map of Oklahoma City’s snow routes.
A salt truck driver drives approximately 200 miles in a 12-hour shift.
Safety tips for those who have to drive in the winter weather:
- Use extra caution when driving over bridges and overpasses.
- Turn off your automatic sprinkler systems.
- Remember that posted speed limits are only to be followed during ideal weather conditions. Slow down while driving on snow or ice.
- Give salt trucks plenty of room – stay at least 100 feet behind them so salt won’t get thrown on your car.
- Plan ahead by getting up and leaving the house earlier.
- Keep at least a three-car distance from the car in front of you
- Steer and brake more slowly than usual.
- Keep warm shoes and clothes in your car.
- Clear all snow and ice from your vehicle before setting out.
- Proceed carefully through intersections.
- Have a plan if you slide off the road – who are you going to call?