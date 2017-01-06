× Will Rogers World Airport releases weather update

OKLAHOMA CITY – Will Rogers World Airport released a weather update Friday due to the inclement weather impacting Oklahoma.

Airport officials say the airport is open and flights are arriving and departing.

Delays are minimal at this time mostly due to de-icing procedures.

Right now, there are no cancellations.

However, this status could easily change as another band of snow moves into the area.

Airport maintenance crews have been working throughout the night clearing the runways and taxiways and will continue working throughout the day.

Additional airport and parking staff are working to clear sidewalks and roads in front of the terminal, as well as parking lanes.

Travelers should keep in mind that de-icing delays are common, especially when an airline has multiple flights trying to depart at the same time.

The airline will work as quickly as possible to keep flights on time, but safety of the aircraft is the primary concern.

It is not anticipated that the airport will close due to this storm.

Airport staff will continuously monitor weather conditions throughout the morning, until the storm has passed.

The airport urges anyone traveling to WRWA today to check flight status prior to coming to the airport.

Check flight status at flyokc.com, flightaware.com or the airlines’ websites or social media sites.

For those who do not want to take a chance on getting delayed by the storm, Alaska Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines are waiving change fees to allow customers the opportunity to change their flights if scheduled to fly today.

Please call the airline’s customer care number or visit their website to make changes to your flight.