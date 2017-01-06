Winter Weather Advisory issued for central, western Oklahoma

*** A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND WESTERN OKLAHOMA UNTIL NOON. ***

The snow will continue for the OKC Metro during the morning rush.

Roads will be slick and hazardous across the state!

Please take it slow.

Full list of closings and delays

The Metro could see 1 to 2 inches of additional snow.

Wind chills this morning will be below zero in northern Oklahoma and the single digits elsewhere.

View KFOR’s interactive radar

Highs will only reach the low to mid 20s with clearing in northern Oklahoma.

Full list of warnings

A few snow showers could linger in southern Oklahoma.

Lows tomorrow morning will plunge to the single digits so drip your faucets to prevent pipes from freezing!

Remember to take your pets indoors.

A warming trend kicks in this weekend and highs will reach the upper 60s by next Tuesday!

Stay up-to-date with the latest weather through a live interactive radar, closings/delays, warnings and our apps.