× Deadly shooting this morning in N.W. OKC

Oklahoma City — Oklahoma City Police are responding to a deadly shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Authorities were called to the 5000 block of N.W. 16th Street just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

News Channel 4 can confirm that the victim’s mother called 911 to report the shooting.

Officials said one person was shot and found dead at the scene.

Police are still interviewing witnesses and have not released any suspect information at this time.

We have a crew on scene and will update as we learn new information.

If you have any information on the murder, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

This is a developing story.