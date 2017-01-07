× Deputy saves cat trapped in garage door

ASCENSION PARISH, Lous. – An Ascension Parish deputy saved a cat trapped in a garage door earlier this week.

Deputy Mike Scott was responding to a call for assistance of an animal being stuck in a residence.

“A cat had been stuck between a garage door of a residence and the wall,” said Deputy Scott. “Never in all of my years was I prepared to encounter what I saw upon my arrival,” he added.

The deputy says upon his arrival he saw multiple neighbors and construction workers trying to save the cat.

Thanks to 34 plus years of law enforcement, and a little help from the neighbors, they were able to remove the cat safely.

“The neighbors were very helpful as we cautiously removed the upper frame molding that allowed some space for us to remove the cat,” he said. “With a joint effort with neighbors we were able to remove the cat alive.”

Both the homeowner and cat checked out Bella for injuries but neither could find any.

The homeowner told the Deputy that Bella must have been sleeping on the garage door and did not notice when left.

“I am not much of a cat person, but no one wants to see an animal suffer,” said Deputy Scott. “After losing so much from the flood, I was happy that I could save the homeowner’s cat. Thank God for miracles and good neighbors.”