Goodbye snow! Temperatures expected to rise this week

Clear skies, frigid cold temps outside!

OKC officially tied a record low -3 set way back in 1912!

Still a solid 2-3 inches of snow on the ground and lots of travel issues due to snow and ice on the roads!

Temps will struggle to reach freezing this afternoon even with sunny skies and light winds.

Highs today upper 20s to near 40 depending on snow cover.

There will be some melting today but that just means more re-freezing tonight into tomorrow morning.

A warming trend on the way for most of this next week.

Temps should reach well into the 60s as the snow melts off by Tuesday-Thursday of this next week.

Watching another possible storm system for next weekend.

That’s still a long way off so we’ll keep watching that for you.

Have a great weekend!