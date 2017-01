Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The No. 2 Lady Bears successfully avenged last season's loss in Stillwater.

Riding a 12 game win streak, Baylor continued that momentum on Saturday with a dominant performance in Gallagher Iba Arena, defeating Oklahoma State 86-50.

The Cowgirls were out-rebounded 61-30 and Big 12 leading scorer Kaylee Jensen was held to 11 points on the night.

OSU is now 2-2 in conference action (12-3 overall) and will continue Big 12 play against Texas on Tuesday.