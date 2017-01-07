Woman tries to smuggle $20,000 worth of heroin into United States

EAGLE PASS, Tex. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry arrested a woman after she tried smuggling heroin into the United States.

“Smugglers will go to any extent to cross narcotics,” said Port Director John Brandt, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “CBP officers used their training and experience to deter the narcotics from making it to its intended destination.”

The 30-year-old woman requested admission at the Eagle Pass International Bridge as she arrived in the pedestrian lane from Mexico.

CBP officers used a K-9 for inspection and found one package of alleged black tar heroin concealed internally on the woman’s body.

The heroin had an estimated worth of over $20,000 and weight a total of 0.75 pounds.

The woman, from San Antonio, was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents.