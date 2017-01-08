‘Discover Oklahoma’ to air at 10 p.m. on KAUT
Watch KFOR Live Interactive Radar
Up to the minute closings and delays
Oklahoma Winter Weather Advisory

Apartment fire displaces multiple families

Posted 3:53 am, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 03:56AM, January 8, 2017
screen-shot-2017-01-08-at-3-46-27-am-002

Oklahoma City — Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Saturday night.

Crews battled the blaze at the Oakdale Apartments near SW 44th and Penn. into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom on the first floor of the complex.

We were told by fire officials that multiple families were displaced and Red Cross was on scene trying to help those victims.

Fortunately, no injuries reported. Crews were able to rescue three cats and one dog from one of the burning buildings.

 