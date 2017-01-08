× Apartment fire displaces multiple families

Oklahoma City — Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire late Saturday night.

Crews battled the blaze at the Oakdale Apartments near SW 44th and Penn. into the early hours of Sunday morning.

Investigators said the fire started in a bedroom on the first floor of the complex.

We were told by fire officials that multiple families were displaced and Red Cross was on scene trying to help those victims.

Fortunately, no injuries reported. Crews were able to rescue three cats and one dog from one of the burning buildings.