OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a house fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Quail Creek Rd.

Crews said they are preparing for a possible roof collapse in the garage area.

Everyone is reportedly out of the two-story house, however there is still heavy smoke visible.

No one was hurt in the fire, which was contained to one home. @kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) January 8, 2017

.@OKCFD believes discarded ashes from a fireplace are to blame. No $ estimate on damage, but home is almost certainly a total loss. @kfor — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) January 8, 2017

People are at work drying off paintings and other belongings. @kfor pic.twitter.com/kdWSjzxo3m — Lorne Fultonberg (@LorneKFOR) January 8, 2017

TAC 4: Crews preparing for possible roof collapse in garage area. 3:12 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 8, 2017

TAC 4: This will be a defensive fire (attacking fire from exterior). Protecting an adjacent structure. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 8, 2017

TAC 4: Report of everyone out of the home. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 8, 2017

TAC 4: Crews on scene now. Two story home with fire coming from one side and heavy smoke. 3:00 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 8, 2017

TAC 4: Responding on house fire 3000 block Quail Creek Rd. Crews report seeing smoke upon pulling out of fire station. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) January 8, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.