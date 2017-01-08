× Family of six displaced from home after suspected electrical fire

Oklahoma City — A suspected electrical fire in northwest Oklahoma City leaves a family of six displaced from their home.

Wednesday evening crews responded to the fierce blaze on the 6700 block of St. Mary’s Place after reports of heavy flames.

Reducing all of the family’s belongings to ash the investigation is still ongoing.

Fortunately, no one was injured and crews were able to rescue the pets in the home.

Residents were able to escape the fire thanks to working smoke detectors throughout the home.

A GoFundMe account was set up by family to help raise money for all that was lost.