Snow melts, temps rise across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – The snow will continue to melt, and temps will continue to rise!

Expecting mostly sunny skies this afternoon.

Temps should warm into the 30s and 40s, so lots of melting snow.

However, a cold, strong and gusty south wind will make it feel colder!

Big warm up as we go through this week with temps warming into 50s, 60s and even some 70s!

How bout that for a temperature turnaround!

The weather pattern stays dry this week as well with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

However, another storm system and another shot of cold air by the end of this week is coming to Oklahoma.

Looks like a wintry mess of rain, freezing rain, sleet and even some snow all possible in Oklahoma by Friday, Saturday and into Sunday.

Way too early for details.

Stay tuned to the weather!