City of Edmond urges residents to tell them about traffic nightmares

EDMOND, Okla. – Most drivers encounter nightmare rush hour traffic at least once in a while, if not every day.

With the number of people commuting in Edmond exceeding the population, you can expect there are some frustrations in the city.

That’s why the City of Edmond released a questionnaire, asking residents to share their traffic troubles.

City officials say they use the information released from the questionnaire as part of their overall strategy to see what projects they should pursue moving forward.

Edmond residents have until January 23 to voice their top three concerns by placing a “pin” on the troubling intersection.

Once the results are in, they will be shared with the public.

The City released a similar survey two years ago.

Nearly 5,000 people responded and the intersection at 33rd and Broadway topped the list of biggest traffic nightmare.

Since then, construction to widen the area has been completed.

Trouble spots they anticipate this time around are on 2nd street and 15th and Broadway.

Residents are ready to lock in their opinions.

“Definitely I would say Kelley and 33rd or 150th. And all up and down Kelley to 15th street is a nightmare every day,” Carlye Trogdon, an Edmond resident, said.

But this salon owner loves the traffic in downtown Edmond. She believes it attracts customers.

“We want downtown Edmond traffic to be a problem all the time,” Shelee Marx, owner of Rumors Salon, said.

Good for business or bad for drivers.

Edmond wants you to make the call.

You have until noon January 23 to fill out the form.

To fill out the questionnaire, click here.