Cooking with Kyle: Cheddar cheese soup for those wintry days
OKLAHOMA CITY – When you’re looking for something to warm you up on a cold day, soup tends to do the trick.
This cheddar cheese soup is easy, rich and satisfying for a cold, winter day! Freezes beautifully; serves 4-6. Recipe may be doubled.
1 small yellow onion, chopped fine
1/2 green bell pepper, chopped fine
1/2 red bell pepper, chopped fine
2 small cloves garlic, chopped fine
4 T butter
4 T flour
2 C chicken stock
2 C Half and Half
8-10oz sharp cheddar, grated or crumbled
Salt and pepper to taste (I use 1/2 t each)
Dash of Cayenne (optional)
Garnish: Chopped green onion and/or chopped, cooked bacon, if desired. Serve with Crostini, croutons or simply enjoy “as is.”
In a heavy saucepan (at least 2qt) melt butter. Add onion, garlic and chopped peppers; saute 5-7 minutes until mixture is nicely softened. Whisk in flour; blend thoroughly. Add chicken stock and half & half. Cook until thickened, stirring occasionally. Mixture should simmer – do not allow to boil. Add cheddar and whisk until cheddar is melted. Mixture should be thick and creamy. Add salt, pepper and Cayenne to taste. Serve hot.