Cooking with Kyle: Cheddar cheese soup for those wintry days

OKLAHOMA CITY – When you’re looking for something to warm you up on a cold day, soup tends to do the trick.

This cheddar cheese soup is easy, rich and satisfying for a cold, winter day! Freezes beautifully; serves 4-6. Recipe may be doubled.

1 small yellow onion, chopped fine

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped fine

1/2 red bell pepper, chopped fine

2 small cloves garlic, chopped fine

4 T butter

4 T flour

2 C chicken stock

2 C Half and Half

8-10oz sharp cheddar, grated or crumbled

Salt and pepper to taste (I use 1/2 t each)

Dash of Cayenne (optional)

Garnish: Chopped green onion and/or chopped, cooked bacon, if desired. Serve with Crostini, croutons or simply enjoy “as is.”

In a heavy saucepan (at least 2qt) melt butter. Add onion, garlic and chopped peppers; saute 5-7 minutes until mixture is nicely softened. Whisk in flour; blend thoroughly. Add chicken stock and half & half. Cook until thickened, stirring occasionally. Mixture should simmer – do not allow to boil. Add cheddar and whisk until cheddar is melted. Mixture should be thick and creamy. Add salt, pepper and Cayenne to taste. Serve hot.