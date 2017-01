OKLAHOMA CITY – The winter weather provided a little bit of moisture for the state, but not enough to help the drought conditions.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters were called to a grass fire near Wilshire Blvd. and Morgan Rd.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the blaze had consumed some of the grass near the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the blaze before it spread to any other areas or properties.