Get ready for big warm up this week; however, another storm system is coming

Get ready for a big warm up as we go through this week with temps warming into 50s, 60s and even some 70s!

How about that for a temperature turn around?!

The weather pattern stays dry this week as well with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

However, another storm system and another shot of cold air by the end of this week is coming to Oklahoma.

It looks like a winter mess of rain, freezing rain, sleet and even some snow all possible in Oklahoma by Friday, Saturday and into Sunday.

It’s still way too early for details.

Stay tuned to the weather!