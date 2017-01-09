Hunter drowns in southern Oklahoma while trying to save dog

DUNCAN, Okla. – Authorities in Stephens County say a duck hunter has drowned while trying to save his dog.

Sheriff Wayne McKinney told The Duncan Banner that the victim was duck hunting when he tried to rescue his dog after it got into trouble in icy water while retrieving a duck Saturday near Duncan.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Tanner Shorter. He was a former quarterback for Empire High School.

According to KSWO, he is survived by parents, friends and his wife, who is expecting their first child.

McKinney said the investigation is being turned over the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Lake Patrol.