“I hope they rot,” Horse owners furious after thieves cut horses’ tails

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Horse owners in one community are fuming after they say thieves have targeted their animals for their hair.

Christine Mason owns 12 horses near Kansas City.

Over the past six weeks, she tells WDAF that she has noticed hair missing from their tails.

She believes thieves are clipping hair from their tails to possibly use as extensions for human hair. She says when they are cleaned and brushed, horse hair can be just as soft as human hair.

"Whoever's doing this, I hope they rot. She doesn't deserve that. She hasn't done nothing to nobody," Mason said.

Mason and other horse owners in the area say the horses with white, brown and black hair have been popular targets.

She says the horses need their tails, saying the hair helps them protect themselves from insects and to communicate with others.

Albert Walker, a caretaker at the stables, says he is stunned that someone would stoop so low as to target horses for their hair.

"How would you like it, to me, if someone came and whacked one of your hands off? Or one of your arms off? You use that to defend yourself with," Walker said.