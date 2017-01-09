“It’s a rather odd case,” Oklahoma City police looking for man accused of trying to abduct 8-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking for a man accused of trying to abduct an 8-year-old boy.

The father of the boy told police the man tried to kidnap his son.

"In the photographs, you see the adult approach the child, pick him up and then start walking with him," said MSgt. Gary Knight with OCPD.

Police said, shortly after, the boy began kicking and screaming and the man put him down.

The incident happened near the entrance of the Jim Norick Arena at the fairgrounds, where an estimated 7,000 people were attending the Junior Open Wrestling Championship.

"It's a rather odd case. We don't see something like this very often," Knight said.

Right now, police are looking for the man to simply talk to him.

"It's unclear if this is a child he thought he knew and had made a mistake or whatever reason. We want to know why he was trying to pick up this child and walk off with him," Knight said.

The event director of the wrestling tournament said there were plenty of security guards at the event, but none of them saw what happened.

He added the photos are making their way throughout the wrestling community and, so far, no one has said they know who the man is.

Officers said he had letters on the front of his shirt.

They possibly read “AOG.”

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.

35.467560 -97.516428