Man receives $128 fine for warming up car in his driveway

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police often warn car owners to not leave their cars unattended while warming them up on the driveway.

Officials say leaving your car running is an open invitation for thieves who want to make a quick getaway.

But it wasn’t thieves who targeted Taylor Trupiano’s vehicle.

Trupiano, a Michigan resident, said many people have to warm up their cars for several minutes in the brutal Michigan winter.

However, he didn’t know that he would be fined for it.

After leaving his car running in the driveway for several minutes, he came outside to find a ticket on his windshield.

The Roseville Police Department gave Trupiano a $128 fine for leaving the keys in the ignition with the motor running and no one around.

WXYZ reports that there is no state law against leaving your car running, but several cities have ordinances against the practice.