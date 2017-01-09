× Medical examiner releases report on crash that claimed life of former OU football star

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. – We’re learning more about the deadly crash that claimed the life of a former OU football star.

Last month, officials say 62-year-old James “Jimbo” Elrod was driving his 2015 Lexus along the Turner Turnpike near Chandler with his wife, Diana Elrod, when he crashed into a guard rail, a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol states.

The crash caused Elrod’s vehicle to roll over.

Elrod, who officials say was not wearing a seat-belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office released a report on Elrod’s death.

The report states that Elrod died from multiple blunt force trauma due to a car accident.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s report, a trooper at the scene noted that he detected the odor of alcohol coming from Elrod.

However, the medical examiner’s toxicology report shows that Elrod did not have alcohol in his system.

Elrod was an All-American linebacker at the University of Oklahoma from 1973-1975.