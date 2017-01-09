Oklahoma City police release photos of man who allegedly attempted to abduct 8-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released photos of a man who allegedly tried to abduct a child.

Friday evening, police say they were called to reports of an attempted child abduction at a wrestling tournament at the State Fairgrounds.

Police said a man picked up an 8-year-old child and attempted to walk away with him.

However, when the child began to kick and scream, the man put the child down and left.

Today, police released photos of the attempted abduction.

If you recognize the man in the pictures above, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.