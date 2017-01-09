Oklahoma teen arrested for deadly high-speed chase in Clinton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Okla. - An Oklahoma man was pronounced dead following a chase along snow-packed roads in Clinton.

On Jan. 6, officers with the Clinton Police Department spotted a vehicle at a motel that was reported stolen out of Oklahoma City the day before.

As officers were waiting for additional units to arrive, they spotted two men get into the SUV and begin to drive away.

Authorities attempted to pull over the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and ran several stop signs in the area.

Investigators say when the SUV reached the intersection of 7th and Hayes, it was traveling too fast for the snow packed roadway. The vehicle drove onto the sidewalk and slammed into a large tree a block away.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 19-year-old Frank Hart. He was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital with leg and head injuries.

The passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old William Sankey, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is now helping with the investigation.