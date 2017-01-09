Oklahoma teen flown to hospital in serious condition after snow tubing accident

PICKETT, Okla. – As snow covered much of Oklahoma, many families rushed outside to have a bit of fun in the winter weather.

However, one teenager was flown to a hospital on Saturday afternoon after she fell from an inner tube.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the accident happened on County Rd. 1570, just west of Ada, in Pontotoc County.

Investigators tell KTEN that the 14-year-old girl was riding the inner tube, which was being pulled by an ATV.

At some point, the girl fell from the inner tube, landing face down on the ground.

Officials say she was flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City in serious condition.