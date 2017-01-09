Police investigating after man allegedly steals clothes from complex’s laundry room

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who allegedly stole clothes from an apartment complex’s laundry room.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released surveillance footage from the Chula Vista Apartments, located near the 700 block of S.E. 59th St.

Investigators say the alleged suspect reportedly took other people’s clothes from the washer and dryer before leaving the laundry room.

Officials say the same crime has occurred a couple of times in the past.

If you have any information on the thefts, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.