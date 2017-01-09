× Police investigating homicide after man’s body found on roadway in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man’s body was found lying on the roadway in southwest Oklahoma City early Sunday morning.

Around 4:55 a.m. on Jan. 8th, police were called to the intersection of S.W. 31st and Shartel regarding a body in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found the victim was deceased.

Police say the man had trauma to his body consistent with homicide.

At this time, police have not identified the victim.

So far, there have been no arrests in this case.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (405)297-1200.

This is Oklahoma City’s third homicide of 2017.